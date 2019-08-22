Aug. 27 Westby Invite
Aug. 31 at The Plains, Va., Invite
Sept. 5 at Viroqua Invite
Sept. 10 at Boscobel Invite
Sept. 17 at Wisconsin Dells Invite
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Sept. 21 at Winona Invite
Sept. 24 Westby Invite
Oct. 7 La Crosse Chileda Classic at Maple Grove Venue
Oct.19 Conference Tourney at Maple Grove Venues
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.