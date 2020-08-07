Westby library hires new director

The Bekkum Memorial Library Board of Directors is proud to announce that Kelly Becker has accepted the position of director at the library.
Becker grew up in Caledonia, the oldest of five sisters, and spent many summer weekends traveling with her family to horse pulls in close-by Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. She is familiar with many of the small towns in this area and looks forward to being in the friendly, neighborhood library atmosphere that is offered at the Bekkum. Anxious for the library to open, she wants to meet patrons and offer new materials and programming to the community.
Becker has a bachelor’s degree in sociology with minors in both women’s studies and anthropology. In 2008, she completed her master’s degree in library science and comes to the Bekkum with more than 13 years of library experience. In addition to her library work, she has also been employed in retail, sales, medical scheduling and insurance claims processing, so she has an excellent background in customer service.
While at the La Crosse Library, Becker started the Seed Saver Program, worked with the food pantry and local farmers to develop a program to distribute fresh produce from the library and was a big part of the Earth Day programming in Myrick Park for many years. She loves animals of all varieties and is currently “mom” to an American Bulldog named Blue and Micky, who is a chihuahua/rat terrier mix.
Becker shared that she is excited to know that the Bekkum Library board members volunteer to support her, the staff and the presence of the library in the community. She looks forward to when the COVID restrictions are lifted so she can meet and recruit more volunteers. Kelly feels that help and input from library patrons is vital to keeping the library relevant to everyone it serves.
Becker would especially like to hear from patrons that want to offer suggestions for materials, DVDs, books and programs for the Bekkum Library. She can be reached by calling the library at 608-634-4419 or emailing her at bekkuml@wrslweb.org.
