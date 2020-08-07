Westby library hires new director

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Bekkum Memorial Library Board of Directors is proud to announce that Kelly Becker has accepted the position of director at the library.

Becker grew up in Caledonia, the oldest of five sisters, and spent many summer weekends traveling with her family to horse pulls in close-by Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. She is familiar with many of the small towns in this area and looks forward to being in the friendly, neighborhood library atmosphere that is offered at the Bekkum. Anxious for the library to open, she wants to meet patrons and offer new materials and programming to the community.

Becker has a bachelor’s degree in sociology with minors in both women’s studies and anthropology. In 2008, she completed her master’s degree in library science and comes to the Bekkum with more than 13 years of library experience. In addition to her library work, she has also been employed in retail, sales, medical scheduling and insurance claims processing, so she has an excellent background in customer service.