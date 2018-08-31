The Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Cemetery Committee will be hosting a unique freewill pancake breakfast and program on Saturday, Sept. 1.
The meal will be served in the heart of Our Savior’s Cemetery, followed by a special historical program about the church cemetery presented by David and Ruth Amundson and History Alive Project Inc.
A hearty meal of pancakes and sausages, with all the trimmings, will be served from 7-10 a.m., followed by the historical program at 10 a.m. The cemetery program will include information about the long history of Saugstad Cemetery, which is located at E8019 Saugstad Road on the north end of Westby.
All contributions received go entirely toward the upkeep, expenses and beautification of our historic cemetery. Some of the future projects include: tree trimming, landscaping, leveling multiple stones, resurfacing the driveway, and updating the computerized cemetery map and data base.
This event is open to the entire public.
For more information contact Donna Leum 634.3778.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.