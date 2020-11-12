Westby School Board approves 2021-2022 calendar; includes three snow days

The Westby School Board approved the 2021-2022 school district calendar at its regular meeting Monday night.

District Administrator Steve Michaels said the calendar looks much like the standard calendar; however, the district built in three snow days, with the fourth snow day being a virtual learning day.

In other business, board members accepted the retirement of Annette Wedwick from her position as assistant bookkeeper effective Jan. 5, 2021, the resignation of Tammy Gilkes from her position as high school forensics coach effective immediately, and the resignation of Doug Allen from his position as a.m./p.m. bus driver effective Nov. 1.

Board members received a winter sports update/guidelines from Andy Hulst, high school athletic director. Michaels said Hulst presented the Coulee Conference protocols for basketball, gymnastics and wrestling. “It mirrors indoor fall sports,” Michaels said.

Michaels noted wrestling is limited to one dual per week and basketball can have two games per week. He said there will be changes to winter sports in light of the pandemic.

Erica Manix, Coon Valley third/fourth-grade teacher at Coon Valley Elementary School, joined the meeting remotely and gave the board an update on the project-based learning in her classroom.