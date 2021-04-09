 Skip to main content
Westby School Board incumbents re-elected Tuesday
The two incumbents running for Westby School Board were re-elected, Tuesday.

In the Westby Area School District, Craig Johnson (Seat 3 Westby Attendance Area) and Andrew Lipski (Seat 5 At-Large Representative) were unopposed for three-year terms.

The spring election ballots will be canvassed Monday, April 12, at 9 a.m. in the district conference room, Westby Area High School, 206 West Avenue South, Westby.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

