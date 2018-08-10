Westby school logo
Due to the scheduled power outage in the city of Westby on Monday, Aug. 13, the Westby Area School District August Board of Education meeting on that night will be relocated to the Coon Valley Elementary School Library Media Center at 7 p.m.

Due to the change of location the Sept. 10 monthly meeting will then be held to Westby.

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

