April 12 at Weston
April 13 at Wisconsin Dells Tourney
April 16 Arcadia
April 22 G-E-T
April 23 at Cashton
April 25 Viroqua
April 26 Onalaska
April 29 Lancaster
April 30 at BRF (DH)
May 2 at West Salem
May 3 at De Soto
May 6 at Arcadia
May 7 Bangor
May 9 Aquinas
May 13 Luther
May 14 C-CF
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.