The Sons of Norway Lodge No. 5-457 met at the Methodist Church in Westby on Tuesday, Feb. 26. With the snowy, cold night there were 30 people in attendance.
Cedric Veum conducted our business meeting. Sandy Iverson reported that we donated 28 dozen cookies to the Barnebirke. Our 2019 Syttende Mai Princess candidate Sadona Radke was introduced to the membership, she is the granddaughter of Sons of Norway member Judy Gates. Sadona thanked us for the sponsorship. Dave Dregne spoke about our Viking ship participating in the Syttende Mai Parade. We need four or five members to ride in the ship.
Fred Solverson won the Pot ‘O Gold. David Torgerson recommended a very interesting movie about Magnus Carlson from Norway. He is a world champion chess player.
Our program for the evening was presented by Blaine Hedberg, a genealogist known worldwide. He had great photos, informative letters from the 1840-1850s, and interesting facts about our Norwegian ancestors’ immigration to the Midwestern states, several to the Westby/Coon Valley area. Our next meeting will be March 26. Reuben and Tom Ellefson, Sandy and Ron Iverson served the lunch.
