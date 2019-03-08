“With Westby being 100% Norwegian decent at one time and it still (has) many Norwegian around the area it has decided that something should be done to celebrate our heritage of the past. There were some young energetic new merchants in town who formed a promoters club. On the eve of April 22, 1969 they called a meeting of all the interested citizens of our fair city to see what could be done to add some interest here. There seemed to be a large group of citizens who were interested and that is when the May 17th celebration was born. With much work to be done there was a question of who had the time and energy to do some planning for the event so a man by the name of P.N. Rude was nominated and elected. He accepted the responsibility and right away the committee was formed.
The corporation was known as the Syttende Mai Corp. The first Syttende Mai celebration was held on May 17th 1969.
The citizens of our city became aware of the fact that Norwegian dress should be the order of the day and everyone started to make or buy outfits which would be attuned to the climate of the celebration. With our very appropriate signs at the city limits one can very easily find where the celebration would be.”
Timeline
- 1969, May: First festival
- 1969, November: Articles of Incorporation signed by Robert C. Zimmerman, Secretary of State; Promoters included P.N. Rude, D.L. Vosseteig, Mrs. Elmo Gulsvig, and J.R. Weber
- 1970: First Princess Royalty—Lory Knutson, Terrie Tainter, Lynn Jaeger selected out of 35 girls
- 1971-1975: Beginning of flea market, Saturday night dance where a street was closed for the evening, parade float included bails of hay and then a small Stabbur, barrel water fight between local firefighters, tractor pulls, rosemaling demonstrations, event goers wore skirts and vest
- 1976-1980: Float added staggered seats for royalty, troll hunt, carnival, kiddie parade, arts and craft show, quilt contest, cycle derby, fiddlers’ contest, camel rides, kickoff dance changed to breakfast kickoff
- 1981-1985: Float changed to a blue circle, event goers started wearing bunads, Borgens Café window baking demonstration
- 1986-2000: Cow pie bingo, kiddie tractor pulls, trolls as float escorts
- 2001-2006: Go-kart races, bike tour, 5K walk/run, changed trolls to be homemade
