Please note the following “Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies” winner listings were missed in the printed edition of the Westby Times last week.
Little Jack Horner Award—Orrin Stakston—Westby—1959 Ford Sunliner
Madeline Anderson Award—Ronald York—Westby—1965 Oldsmobile Jetstar 1
People’s Choice—Jan Portwine—Muscoda- 1966 Dodge A-100 Truck
We apologize for the omissions.
