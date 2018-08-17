Correction Nisse

Please note the following “Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies” winner listings were missed in the printed edition of the Westby Times last week.

Little Jack Horner Award—Orrin Stakston—Westby—1959 Ford Sunliner

Madeline Anderson Award—Ronald York—Westby—1965 Oldsmobile Jetstar 1

People’s Choice—Jan Portwine—Muscoda- 1966 Dodge A-100 Truck

We apologize for the omissions.

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

