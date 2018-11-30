Dec. 1 at Reedsburg Invite
Dec. 8 at Tomah Invite
Dec. 11 at Ithaca
Dec. 20 at G.E.T/MM
Dec. 28-29 Bi-State at La Crosse Center
Jan. 4 Black River Falls
Jan. 5 at Kickapoo Invite Jan. 8 West Salem-Bangor
Jan. 12 Westby Tourney
Jan. 17 at Viroqua
Jan. 24 Arcadia
Jan. 26 at Independence Invite
Feb. 2 Conference at Arcadia
Saturday, Feb. 9 at Mauston
