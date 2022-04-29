Westby's History Alive Project to host programs on Norwegian heritage

The History Alive Project (HAP) will be hosting special programs during Westby’s Syttende Mai celebration, Saturday, May 14. All of the programs will be held in the basement of the New Directions Real Estate building, 110 N. Main St., Westby.

The first program will be presented by Dana Kelly from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. She will talk about naming patterns that changed as Norwegian immigrants came to the United States.

Kelly is the executive director of the Norwegian-American Genealogical Center and Naeseth Library located in Madison. She and her husband Gary Swain have a dairy farm in Utica, Wisconsin, where they also raise their three children.

During last year’s Syttende Mai celebration, Kelly and Swain showed the DVD, “The Koshkonong Prairie Settlement,” which will be for sale at this program. A guide on tracing one’s Norwegian roots to be used by beginners who have done a little bit of research will also be for sale.

HAP will also host two sessions about the Hardanger fiddle. The Hardanger fiddle has long been the favored national instrument of Norway. Karen Rebholz, an accomplished and skilled designer, collector, building and player of this instrument will be presenting the two sessions.

The first session runs from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and will cover the history and construction of the fiddle. Select tunes will be shared as well.

The second session runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Rebholz will talk about her 2018 trip to Voss, Norway, where she spent a month learning how to improve her skills. Select tunes will be played.

Rebholz was awarded a Vesterheim of Decorah, Iowa, Gold Medal and Best of Show in 2019. The American Scandinavian Foundation presented her with a fellowship folk art award twice. She also teaches fiddle lessons.

“We were thrilled to book this event and Karen, as our organization is very committed to bring high quality presenters to share our Norwegian heritage,” said Dave Amundson, president of HAP.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0