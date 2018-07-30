MONROE CENTER, Wis. -- Donna Marie Bergh, 82, of Monroe Center died Monday, July 30, 2018, at her home, following a battle with cancer.
Donna was born Jan. 21, 1936, in Westby, to Julian and Helen (Nyhus) Jefson. She grew up in Westby and graduated from Westby High School. She married Howard Bergh Feb. 11, 1954, in Westby. They made their home in Westby, for several years before moving to Janesville, Wis. Donna and Howard retired to their home in Monroe Center, in 1988.
Donna enjoyed bowling, fishing, gardening, darts, knitting, camping, dancing and bird watching. Donna was a member of Monroe Center Winterpals and the Jackpine Savages snowmobile clubs.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Julian Jefson; brother, Donald Jefson; stepgrandson, Christopher Cook; great-granddaughter, Trinity Graves; sisters-in-law, Arlene, Carol, Beverly and Esther; and brothers-in-law, Leroy, Vernel, Earl and Paul.
Survivors include her husband, Howard M. Bergh of Monroe Center; daughter, Sandra (John) Casey of Hancock, Wis., daughter, Sheryl (Randy) Rodriguez of Friendship, daughter, Shirley (Cory) Cook of Yoder, Ind.; son, Bruce (Gwen) Bergh of Janesville, Wis., son, Brian Bergh of Monroe Center; sister-in-law, DeLaine Jefson of Westby, sister-in-law, Ella Karen Lind of Cashton; grandchildren, DeAnn (Dennis) Reidle, Chad (Rachel) Graves , Nathan (Jill) Graves, Jessica (Jason) Porter, Haley Cook, Chrissy Bergh, and Derek Bergh; stepgrandchildren, April (Steve) Milton, Jennifer (Clinton) Rodriguez and Matthew (Jamie) Rodriguez; Further survived by 10 great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Roseberry's Funeral Home in Friendship, Wis. The Rev. John K. Stake will officiate. Interment will be at the Monroe Center Cemetery, town of Monroe, Adams County, Wis. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Roseberry's Funeral Home.
Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials may be directed in Donna's memory to St. Jude's Children Cancer Fund.