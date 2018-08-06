Juanita “Nita” Mickelson, 83, of Westby died Sunday, July 29, 2018.
Nita was born July 24, 1935, to Carl and Gladys (Anderson) Bronson in Cashton. She was baptized and confirmed at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cashton. She married Blaine Mickelson Feb. 25, 1955.
Nita loved her friends and family. She enjoyed playing bridge, word-finds and crossword scratch tickets, going on bus trips, watches, puzzles, lefse, coffee, Rumikubes, camping, brandy old fashions and good times. She also liked working at the Bethel Butikk and Norseland Nursing Home and was a Salvation Army bell ringer. Nita worked in the office at Cashton High School and was the receptionist at the Bland Clinic for over 30 years. She was a Girl Scout leader and was an active member of Westby Coon Prairie Church and belonged to the Westby Coon Prairie Church, where she was a Sunday school coordinator and teacher and on many committees.
She is survived by her daughter, Jayne (Dennis) Soppe of West Union, Iowa; grandson, Tony of West Union; granddaughter, Stephanie (fiancé, Mitch Niedert); and great-granddaughter, Adeline of Grimes, Iowa; brothers, Richard (Elaine) Bronson of Manitowoc, Wis., Gary (Barb) Bronson of Allenton; sister-in-law, Lilah Kinsendahl of Westby; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Blaine; an infant daughter, Mary; and infant son, David; her brothers, William, Robert and Donald Bronson; a beloved sister, Bette Zinke; and her sister-in-law, Verna Nelson; and many others.
The family wishes to thank Old Times Assisted Living for their excellent care and friendship.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Westby Coon Prairie Church. Pastor Peter Beckstrand officiated and burial followed in the Coon Prairie Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be directed to the family or charity of donor’s choice in Nita’s name.
Online Condolences may be offered at www.VossFH.com. The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Westby is serving the family.