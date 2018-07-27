A “Celebrate Westby & Area” community fellowship freewill picnic is planned for Sunday, Aug. 5, from 1-5 p.m., at Living Waters Bible Camp, north of Westby.
The event is a collaboration between the Westby Area Building Community Relationships Group, Westby Chamber of Commerce, City of Westby and Living Waters Bible Camp, as yet another way to socially connect people from the area with a family fun day of food, games, and face-to-face conversation.
The special day will include a meal hot off the grill, group games, community updates, wagon rides, hiking, water games, campfire, playground fun, volleyball and plenty more recreational activities for all ages to enjoy.
This is a freewill donation event with any money collected being reinvested in ongoing community relationship building activities.
The Westby Area Building Community Relationships Group was spearheaded by Lori Pedretti more than a year ago as a way to heal strained relations between businesses, organizations and residents throughout the area.
Pedretti worked with Tom Thibedeau, a motivational speaker from La Crosse, who held multiple team building sessions in Westby educating people on the art of compassion and working together as one for the common good of the community and mankind.
The sessions were well attended and have since led to a collaboration of good deeds, community rebuilding and ongoing development within the Westby area.
The last “Celebrate Westby & Area” session with Thibedeau was held in April with a large crowd on hand at the Westby Area Performing Arts Center and since then people of all ages have been working as one to make Westby a better place to call home.
Thibodeau opened the April 26 session with the story of Charles Plumb, a US Navy jet pilot in Vietnam. After 75 successful combat missions, Plumb’s plane was destroyed by a surface-to-air missile. He ejected and parachuted into enemy hands, was captured and spent six years in a communist Vietnamese prison. He survived the ordeal and now lectures on the lessons he learned as a prisoner of war.
Thibedeau recanted this story about Plumb.
One day, when Plumb and his wife were sitting in a restaurant, a man at another table came up and said, “you’re Plumb and you were shot down.
“How in the world did you know that?’ asked Plumb. “I packed your parachute,” the man replied.
Plumb gasped in surprise and gratitude. The man pumped his hand and said, “I guess it worked!”
Plumb couldn’t sleep that night wondering what that man had looked like in a Navy uniform or how many times he might have seen him and not bothered to even acknowledge him because he was just a sailor who packed parachutes and Plumb was a fighter pilot.
With that thought in mind, Thibedeau reminded the crowd that everyone has someone who provides what they need to make it through the day, before asking the crowd, “So who packed your parachute today?”
From there multiple people in the audience spoke about why Westby is special to them and who helped them pack their parachutes.
John Burnett, the interim District Administrator for the Westby Area School District for the 2017-18 school year, whose term ended on June 30, with the hiring of Steve Michaels of La Crosse, was new to the area but reminded people that education is needed for both the person making the parachute and the person wearing the product of his labor.
Class of 2018 graduates, Jack Call and Kaylen Cannada, then shared their thoughts on the community of Westby.
They said that people passing through Westby may just see another small town, but as they look further they will see successful small businesses and a newly thriving overall sense of community thanks to the “Celebrate Westby” efforts.
The teens spoke with passion about the importance of learning in a quality school, like the Westby Area School District, with an amazing school staff who take the time to connect with its students. They also spoke about the area churches and their never-ending support of local youth.
Pedretti said that the Westby Area Building Community Relationships Group recognizes that many people build parachutes in our community and it is important to respect all of them, regardless of the service they provide.
Thibodeau will return to Westby this fall to facilitate future discussions on how to keep building relationships in the community.
The “Celebrate Westby” community picnic at Living Waters Bible Camp will include plenty of food, lots of activities for people of all ages so please feel free to share this with friends and family from our neighboring communities.
Living Waters Bible Camp is located at E8932 Reo Ave, just north of Westby off Hwy. 27. Signs will be posted.
For more information contact Lori Pedretti (608) 606-3119 or Michele Engh (608) 632-2360.
***Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
