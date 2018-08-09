The Chaseburg American Legion and Auxiliary will be hosting its annual charcoal chicken dinner in conjunction with the Chaseburg Community Horse Pull on Sunday, Aug. 12. The joint event will be held at the Chaseburg American Legion Ridge Park. Chicken sales begin at 11 a.m. and horse pull and family activities start at noon.
The horse pulling event was formerly known as the Carl Wolfe Memorial Horse Pull and was sponsored by the Wolfe family for 10 years after Carl’s death. Hoping to keep the horse pull alive in Chaseburg, after the Wolfe family stepped away from the project, Chuck and Pam (Wolfe) Souchek teamed up with the Chaseburg American Legion and Auxiliary to keep horse pulling an annual occurrence in the community.
The horse pull will feature two classes 3,000 pound and under (lightweights) and 3,200 pound and under (middle weights).The horse pull is open to the public with free admission and parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit or grab a seat in the shelter house on a picnic table. There will also be 50/50 drawings and refreshments served during the event. For horse pull information contact Pam Souchek at (608) 498-2803
The Chaseburg American Legion Auxiliary food stand will be serving chicken beginning at 11 a.m. until it is gone. Chicken dinners are $10, including chicken, coleslaw, beans, roll, milk or coffee. They will also be serving hot dogs and ice cream. The fundraiser proceeds will be used for veteran sponsored activities and park upgrades. For Chaseburg Auxiliary information contact Sharon Gilbertson at 608-787-6092.
Children’s activities include face painting, tattoo stickers and a money lined sawdust pile. Children’s activities run from 12:30-2:30 p.m. and area community royalty will be helping with the festivities.
The Chaseburg American Legion Park is located on top of Chaseburg Ridge on Hwy. OK. From Hwy. 162 in Lower Chaseburg, turn south onto Hwy. K to the top of the hill. Turn right on Hwy. OK for one mile to the Chaseburg American Legion Park. Signs will be posted.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.