The Coon Prairie Recreational Trail, which runs between Viroqua and Westby, will be closed for several days in early August while the trail is resurfaced.
Prior to the paving, contractors will be using vehicles to blade away vegetation, reroute drainage and remove debris along the trail. C&C Landscaping of Viroqua and Allen Berg, who is in charge of mowing the trail this season, will perform this preliminary work. The trail will remain open during this period, but users should be attentive when encountering an authorized vehicle
After blading is complete, cracks and potholes will be patched and repaired, followed by a complete resurfacing of the trail. The patching and paving will be done by Gee, Inc., of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The company hopes to start paving operations during the week of July 30.
During that period, with trail will be completely closed to both bike and foot traffic to allow time for the new asphalt to set up. Barriers will be placed at all access points to prevent entry. Updates on trail status will be available at Viroqua Chamber Main Street, Westby City Hall, Bluedog Cycles in Viroqua and The Broken Spoke in Westby.
The Coon Prairie Trail Governing Board, which includes representatives from local governments and community stakeholders, has approved contracts of up to $51,781 to cover project costs.
