The Coon Valley Business Association (CVBA) was granted picture perfect weather for Troutfest on Saturday, July 28. That was a far cry from the year before when raging flood waters devastated the region and forced the cancellation of all park activities.
Working with Trout Unlimited the one day festival, with fun events for the entire family, took a new direction in 2018. The fishing derby was held along the banks of the Coon Creek, while most other events were relocated to the heart of downtown. By relocating the event, even if it rained or yet another 100 year flood occurred Troutfest would flow smoothly.
CVBA and Trout Unlimited volunteers said they were blessed with perfect weather. Kids not only had fun trout fishing, they also climbed on tractors (provided by Dick and Lynette Johnson/friends), played in the Bounce House provided by Castle Realty), learned about honey bees (provided by La Crosse Area Bee Keepers) and enjoyed games provided by the Coon Valley Area Youth Foundation.
“Troutfest 2018 was fantastic. All our events were so enjoyable and well attended,” volunteer Mary Schmitt said. “Thank-you to everyone who spent the day with us at Troutfest.”
As an added bonus admission to the fun-filled, family friendly, event was free.
