The Coon Valley Business Association (CVBA) welcomes you to its 8th Annual Troutfest on Saturday, July 28. Working with Trout Unlimited the one day festival, with fun events for the entire family, will be held in the village of Coon Valley. Admission to the fun-filled, family friendly, event is free.
After park flooding forced the cancellation of the festival in 2017, this year’s events have been revamped and relocated to a variety of locations around the village, not all in the village park. That way even if Mother Nature decides to send another flood flowing through the village park, the CVBA will still be able to host a good portion of Troutfest and not be forced to cancel everything.
New Events
- Pancake breakfast (8 a.m.—noon) sponsored by the Coon Valley American Legion Post 116.
- Antique tractor display (9 a.m. – 1 p.m.) by the Coulee Antique Engine Club on the banks of the Coon Creek.
- BINGO (starts at 3 p.m.) in the Coon Valley Village Hall garage with a 50/50 payout.
As an added bonus the CVBA also has a Troutfest Surprise Give-A-Way. Visitors attending both the Pancake Breakfast and BINGO automatically enters their name into a drawing to win a beautiful cedar, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted “Coon Valley” patio wagon (value $250) filled with fun stuff to brighten your patio, deck or porch.
Returning Events
- Fishing For the Kids (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) Fishing will start at 9 a.m. along the banks of the Coon Creek in Veterans Memorial Park. Kids of any age are welcome to participate, with lots of prizes to be given away.
- Village-wide rummage Sales (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) sales
- Craft vendors (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) will be located in the Coon Valley Village Hall this year. Approximately 20 vendors are scheduled to participate.
- Food and beverages (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.) will be served at the Coon Valley Village Hall, including hot dogs, brats, hamburgers and more.
- Bean bag tournament (starts at 10 a.m.) will be set-up outside the Coon Valley Village Hall. If you are interested in signing up a team, contact Geoff Lenser at Legacy Grill & Pub 452-3663.
- Honey bee observation hive (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) educational display will be located near the Coon Valley Village Hall.
- Bobber drawing (2:30 p.m.) has been moved from the Coon Creek to a mini pool outside the Coon Valley Village Hall. The bobber drawing is a 50/50 split with the CVBA.
- Kids games (all day) by the Coon Valley Youth Foundation outside the Coon Valley Village Hall.
Troutfest Entertainment
- Day Time Music (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.): The Driftless River Band will be performing outside the Village Hall.
- Evening Music (7-11 p.m.): Ontourage will be playing on stage in the Coon Valley Village Hall.
For more information go online to www.cooncreektroutfest.com or on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.