The Chamber and The Fine Arts Foundation are hosting a Golf Outing on August 24th at the Snowflake Ski & Golf. It is an 18 hole, four person scramble with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Cost is $50 per person, which includes golf cart and dinner catered by Borgens. Non-golfers can also join in for dinner at 5 p.m. for $15 per plate. We are looking for teams of four to golf and for golf hole sponsors. There will also be golf hole prizes, a putting contest and team payouts. Please RSVP by August 10. All proceeds to benefit the Chamber of Commerce and the Westby Area Fine Fine Arts Foundation. For more information contact Todd Volden at todd.volden@edwardjones.com or Blane Charles at borgens@mwt.net.
The Chamber has taken over the management of Burgers in the Park. We hope that the weather will cooperate for the rest of the summer run, through Aug. 23. Please join us and help support your local non-profit organizations.
To round out the month of August there will be a Fall City Wide Rummage sale on August 23, 24 and 25. Just in time to clean out those garages and get them ready winter. To get your ad in all the local papers call: 877-785-7355 or email: ads@lacrossetribune.com If you have questions you can also e-mail me at info@westbywi.com
Enjoy the last few weeks of summer everyone and I’ll see you at Burgers in the Park.
