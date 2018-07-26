I heard the sounds of fall the other day. I was watering the flowers around the “Green Space” and the crickets were chirping. Their symphony makes me think of fall, which is coming much too fast for my liking. Speaking of the “Green Space”, the area around the “Green Space” will be a beehive of activity this Saturday July 28. The Westby Historical Society is sponsoring an event “Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies” For more information contact sweetridesnpies@gmail.com or visit their website at sweetridesandsweetpies.com . What a great way to end the month of July.
The Chamber has taken over the management of Burgers in the Park. The weather has been a bit finicky, but the show has gone on and Burgers in the park has been Burgers at Borgens on three evenings. We hope that the weather will cooperate for the rest of the summer run, through Aug. 23. Please join us and help support your local non-profit organizations.
