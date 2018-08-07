Members of the Monroe County Farm Bureau will hold their annual meeting on Sunday, Aug. 12 with a social at 11 a.m. and the meal served at noon at the Jack and Pat Herricks farm in Cashton.
Following the meeting there will be wagon rides and a farm tour. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to pass. Meat will be provided.
All Farm Bureau members are encouraged to attend the meeting to help create policy resolutions and vote in elections for county board directors. The county’s voting delegates also will be selected for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting in Wisconsin Dells Dec. 1-3.
Farm Bureau members at the county level are asked to help set the policy goals at the state and national levels. The Wisconsin Farm Bureau is often asked to get involved in issues affecting production agriculture and rural Wisconsin both in Madison and Washington, D.C. Farm Bureau members. This fall across the state will be crafting, discussing and forwarding policy recommendations on emerging agricultural issues.
There are 61 county Farm Bureaus in Wisconsin.
For more information, call Cassie Olson at 866-355-7343.
