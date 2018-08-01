The park in Trempealeau will celebrate its centennial on Aug. 4 with a day of history programs, children's events, prairie hikes, and an opportunity for the public to share their memories of Perrot State Park.
In 1685, Nicholas Perrot and his expedition team were working their way up the Mississippi River to establish alliances with local tribes and expand French interests in the fur trade market. They set up a small winter camp in this area, but the exact location of this trading post unfortunately is not recorded but excavations around Perrot Post have documented artifacts tied to the French.
The Mississippi River and surrounding lands were important travel and trade routes for many different native cultures including Paleo, Archaic, Early Woodland, Hopewell and Effigy Mound groups. Archeological excavations have shown that Paleo period tribes lived in the area we now call Perrot State Park as early as 13,000 years ago.
Perrot became Wisconsin's fifth state park in 1918, following Interstate, Peninsula, Devil's Lake and Wyalusing.
Trempealeau Mountain, standing alone between the Trempealeau and Mississippi rivers, is about 425 feet high. The other bluffs in Perrot State Park rise 500 feet above the Mississippi River. From 1935 to 1937, Perrot was home to a Civilian Conservation Corps camp.
Today the park has grown to 1,270 acres and has 15 miles of hiking trails. Many of the trails take visitors up to the top of the bluffs and provide opportunities to enjoy scenic views of the Mississippi River valley. There is direct bicycle access from the campground to the Great River State Trail. The park's boat landing on the Trempealeau River provides access to Trempealeau Bay and the Mississippi River under a railroad bridge. There are 102 campsites and four walk-in group campsites.
The centennial celebration will kick off at 10 a.m. with an official presentation followed by cake and refreshments. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. there will be programs to celebrate 100 years of history, nature, and recreation. At 11 a.m. and again at 2 p.m., a local raptor rehabilitator, Abbey Krumrie, will have a live raptor program.
The Friends of Perrot State Park is sponsoring this event and have organized a variety of opportunities for visitors to celebrate the park.
For more information about the park, search the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, dnr.wi.gov, for keyword "Perrot" or visit the Friends of Perrot State Park website at www.friendsofperrotstatepark.org.
