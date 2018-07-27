Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Refelct wk 30
Karen and Kris Aspenson; July 24, 2008

Westby Times

July 24, 2008

10 Years Ago

Karen Aspenson finally achieved a long-time dream of becoming a black belt after 12 years of training on May 3, 2008, when she and her son, Kris, both completed their testing and earned their belts

The following Westby Lions Club members were recognized on June 19 for their years of service: Ed Klos, 45; Robert Johnson, 15; David Veum, 24; Tim Iverson, 21; Herb Olson, 22; Bob Devin, 42; Orin Larson, 46; Pastor Gary Daines, 11; Tom Sharratt, 10; Verdel Sharping, 26; and Birger Eklov, 19.

Officials of Freedom Honor Flight, Inc. announced an ambitious program of honoring and thanking the region’s oldest veterans – the veterans of World War II. This is a La Crosse-based organization whose goal is to organize groups of veterans to travel to see their memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost to the veterans.

The Times

July 29, 1993

25 Years Ago

Pastor Joanne Richmond surprised Westby-Coon Prairie and Vang church members by announcing her resignation on Sunday, July 17. She had wrestled with the decision following a call to Houghton, Mich., and had made the decision to accept the call.

Westby 12-and-under baseball players are: Ross Sierer, Tom Bland, Evan Nelson, Jay fish, Curtis Johnson, Phil Ottum, Josh Berger, Tom Berger, Jamie Fladhammer, Matt Veum, Derek Burkem, Jed Jacobson, Chad Sternke, Andy Amundson, Andrew Dahlen, Jim Caulum, Jay Pederson, Craig Zittman and Travis Anderson.

The Times

July 25, 1968

50 Years Ago

Wisconsin motorists are asked to cooperate again in the vehicle inspection. Items to be checked include: headlamps; parking lamps; directional lamps; tail lamps; brake lamps; directional lamps; license plate lamps; back-up lamps; tires; bumpers and fenders; license plates; hood trunk and door latches; suspensions; windshields; wipers; exhaust and fuel systems; horn; speed indicator; steering; seats; seat belts; and brakes.

Mr. and Mrs. Paul Theige and Karen, Kay Sorenson, and Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Way, Ron and Mary, spent the weekend camping at Mill Bluff State Park near Camp Douglas.

Economic and technological pressures are forcing large commercial family farms and corporate farms into existence, and will continue regardless of legislative or other barriers erected to stop them. It could well increase the number of rural residents who are unemployed or grossly underemployed.

The Westby Times

July 28, 1943

75 Years Ago

Next Sunday, the following will be confirmed in the Skogdalen church: Kenneth Berge, Ruby Bagstad, Clarence Gjelbeck, Leslie Larson, Margaret Oium, Abel Siverhus and Glenn Siverhus.

Following are the latest Vernon County selectees to pass examination at Milwaukee last week: Army – Lester Sagmoen, Pearlie Hilton and Stanley Lunde; and Navy – Curtis Jefson.

The salary of the next governor of Wisconsin will be $10,000 a year instead of $6,000, and the lieutenant governor will be paid $5,000 for his two year term in place of $3,000.

Stamp 18 in Ration Book 1 is good for one pair of shoes through October 31.

