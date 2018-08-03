Westby Times
July 31, 2008
10 Years Ago
Construction will commence next month on a new Westby-Christiana Fire District Station after residents of the town of Christiana approved the bid package during a public hearing on July 22. Westby City Council added their approval to move forward with the $467,000 project.
Citizens for Agriculture and Friends of the Environment along with the fine Arts Foundation of the Westby Area will be jointly hosting a barn dance at the Mike and Merna Fremstad farm, in Westby, on Saturday, August 16. The dance will be an educational event about local agriculture and provide support for the local fine arts foundation.
Westby Area high School graduate Emily Hendrickson must have had a guardian angel watching over her when she walked away from the catastrophic collapse of the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis one year ago.
The Times
August 5, 1993
25 Years Ago
It took Daniel Litsey and his daughter April Finney 45 minutes to reel in this 45-pound, 45-inch Mississippi catfish July 26. Reeling the fish in was a two-person operation as April pulled in the anchor and they followed the catfish down the river.
Westby legion lead-off hitter Justin Haakenson hit a grand slam in the game and lost his helmet running to first base at the Viroqua regional Friday.
Winners of the Westby Coon Prairie Lutheran Church fishing derby are Lori Nestingen, 18 and over; Jennifer Hammond, 9-13 years old; and Heidi Roesler, 14-18 years old; Karlee Tainter, ages 1-3; and Bryan Nestingen, ages 4-8.
The Times
August 1, 1968
50 Years Ago
The Statistical Reporting Service of the U. S. Department of Agriculture says that by March 1 of this year the market value of farm real estate had increased 6 percent from a year earlier.
For rent: Recently decorated 5-room ground floor apartment in Westby. $47.50.
Lois Bakkestuen entertained the following young people who came to celebrate her birthday: Gay Olson; Jane and Danny Mathison; DeAnn Weininger; Cynthia, Kathy, Brian and Bruce Conrad; Lyle and Gary Mikkelson; and Eric and Todd Nottestad.
The Westby Times
August 4, 1943
75 Years Ago
Two youths from Westby, Howard Johnson and Monte Nestingen, have reported to the Army Air Forces Pre-Flight School for Pilots at Maxwell Field, Alabama to begin the third phase of their training as pilots in the U. S. Army Air Force.
MR. and Mrs. Bergtold and family, Mr. and Mrs. Borgen and children, and Mr. and Mrs. Erickson and son are camping this week on a lake in the northern part of the state. Mrs. Otis Holman is selling tickets at the theater in Mr. Bergtold’s absence.
Oscar Oium began threshing grain for the farmers on the ridge last Friday.
