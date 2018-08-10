Westby Times
August 7, 2008
10 Years Ago
In an effort to reorganize a senior citizen group, Coon Valley Mayor Monte Nelson appointed Wayne and Judy Gates, and John and Patty Helgerson to organize a series of monthly meetings with both an educational twist and social activities.
The DNR is preparing to release a $500,000 grant to the Vernon County Land and Water Conservation District to help repair the Jersey Valley Dam and restore Jersey alley Lake to its original size.
Kids were in seventh heaven with a fish pond full of prizes, face painting, temporary tattoos, and a saw dust pile lined with silver at the Carl Wolfe Memorial Horsepull on July 26.
The Times
August 12, 1993
25 Years Ago
Monday night the Westby School board rejected a proposal to conduct a school district restructuring study with the Viroqua School District.
An independent Christian school, Cornerstone Christian Academy, has recently been established in Westby. A staff of five teachers and administrator and one teacher’s aide have been hired.
Golf pros Craig hoven, Ryan Jasperson, Chad Jones, Dennis Glover, Jesse Barstad and Tyler Larson will play in the Optimists Club’s youth golf tournament Friday.
The Times
August 8, 1968
50 Years Ago
The Snowflake Ski Club Grounds in Timber Coulee will be the site of the Westby Bar W Riders Horse Show on August 11. The show starts at 9:30 on Sunday morning. There will be 22 Classes. Area businesses have donated trophies.
Mrs. Lloyd Leum took her daughter, Sharon, to Eau Claire where Sharon was enrolled at the Eau Claire State University.
The average air speed of ducks and geese is 40 to 60 miles per hour, but ducks have been known to fly 65 to 72 miles per hour when chased.
The Westby Times
August 11, 1943
75 Years Ago
Kenneth Wang, stationed in Iceland, sends the following to his parents: I haven’t seen a tree since I left the states. Plenty of mountains, volcanoes, glaciers and rocks. Rocks no matter which way you turn. There are a few here in Iceland who can talk pretty plain Norwegian.
Mrs. Paul Stefferud, Beverly and Christine visited at the Archie Jothen home Sunday afternoon.
A portion of every paycheck and other individual income in Vernon County will be subject to voluntary “military” service next month when Wisconsin launches a drive to sell 322 millions of dollars in war bonds.
Moved by Alderman Swiggum and seconded by Alderman Holte that the salary of the chief of police be raised to $100.00 per month. Roll call – all aye. Carried.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.