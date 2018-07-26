The American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg hosted is eighth annual Tractor Ride for Cancer, Saturday, July 21.
Approximately 60 participants, aboard 34 tractors, left the Chaseburg Village Park at 9:15 a.m., had lunch in Middle Ridge, then returned to the Chaseburg Village Park at approximately 3 p.m. Wagon rides were available to those without transportation, while others drove their tractor of choice. The scenic route, mapped out by Bob Jeffers, totaled 55 miles.
One participant on the ride, not only enjoyed the scenery, but was celebrating her eighth anniversary of being cancer-free on July 21. She was definitely inhaling life with her family and friends in Chaseburg.
“A heartfelt thanks to Bob Jeffers and Karla from Likely Spot in middle Ridge for the food she served. It was a perfect day all the way around,” Linda De Garmo, co-chair of the Chaseburg Sole Burner said.
The cost was $20 per participant with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society Sole Burner of Chaseburg event scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 22.
