TOWN OF JEFFERSON — A rural Viroqua man was killed Wednesday in a motorcycle crash in the in the town of Jefferson.
Michael Kyser, 47, was eastbound on Hwy. XX just west of Boat Landing Road at about 9 p.m. when the motorcycle went off the road and struck a tree, according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Department.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County coroner’s office. He was not wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County sheriff’s office. Also assisting at the scene were members of the Viroqua Fire Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
It was Vernon County’s fourth traffic fatality in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.