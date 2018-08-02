Living Waters Bible Camp recently joined forces with the city of Westby on a beautification project shortening the “to do” list for city employees, while teaching camp participants how to be better servants through helping others.
Living Waters Bible Camp is a scenic year-round Christian camp located just northeast of Westby, off Reo Avenue, in the town of Christiana. The camp is nestled in a beautiful valley that provides a restful back drop for hundreds of bible camp participants, young and old, who spend time there every year.
The camp provides an environment where diverse people of all ages can develop a meaningful spiritual relationship with God. At the same time camp participants are encouraged to get back in touch with a part of the human spirit that often gets lost during the hustle and bustle of life by serving others, not just themselves.
Living Waters Bible Camp has been serving individuals and families from throughout the Midwest with a variety of summer camp opportunities since 1970. Camps include a high school aged gathering where participants not only spend time beautifying the bible camp surroundings, but invaded Westby like a bunch of ants on a mission last month.
Camp attendees arrived early equipped with the tools of the trade to accomplish whatever list of “to do” items the city needed assistance with.
This year foundation campers worked extra hard cleaning up around the community. They added wood chips around signs, picked gravel off the Veterans Memorial Park ballfield, plus painted the outside and the inside of the ball diamond bathrooms.
Previously camp participants painted all the picnic tables in the park, cleaned up some residential yards in need of some tender loving care, as well as weeding around the “Velkommen to Westby” community signs and buildings.
Westby Mayor Danny Helgerson and the entire Westby City Council acknowledged all the extra effort the young adults put into beautifying Westby. Helgerson said the collaboration between Living Waters Bible Camp and the City is remarkable.
“It’s a win-win for everyone, especially the people of Westby,” Helgerson said.
In turn, Living Waters Bible Camp Director Dean Siler thanked the city of Westby for allowing camp participants to learn about serving by entrusting them with projects in need of completion.
“We are blessed to be co-workers in this community and appreciate serving together whenever we can. There were several adult leaders who helped to guide these projects from start to finish,” Siler said.
Camp participants also weighed in stating they had a great time serving the community while developing some Westby Pride, even if they weren’t Westby natives.
Camp leaders also added a few more projects for participants around the camp itself, including installing brick walkways to the camp’s two new cabins, plus applying a coat of stain to the structures. They also stacked plenty of firewood for the ever popular camp bonfires.
Living Waters Bible Camp is also looking forward to hosting the “Celebrate Westby & Area” community fellowship freewill picnic on Sunday, Aug. 5, from 1-5 p.m.
The event is a collaboration between the Westby Area Building Community Relationships Group, Westby Chamber of Commerce, City of Westby and Living Waters Bible Camp as a way to socially connect people from the area.
The special day will include a meal hot off the grill, group games, community updates, wagon rides, hiking, water games, campfire, playground fun, volleyball and plenty more recreational activities for all ages to enjoy.
This is a freewill donation event with any money collected being reinvested in ongoing community relationship building activities.
Living Waters Bible Camp is located at E8932 Reo Ave, just north of Westby off Hwy. 27. Signs will be posted.
For more information about the picnic contact Lori Pedretti (608) 606-3119 or Michele Engh (608) 632-2360.
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.