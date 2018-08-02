What happens when a small town boy from rural Wisconsin, moves to Minneapolis and then travels to Hollywood, California to attend a taping of the Price Is Right.
Maybe, with a little luck you hear these words: Creed Hostetter, come on down, you’re the next contestant on the Price is Right!
That’s how the scenario played out for Hostetter who worked his way into the final showcase and left a big winner with prizes valued at more than $40,000.
Hostetter, who graduated from Westby Area High School in 2007, did just that several months ago and he is still basking in the glory of his success and whirlwind adventure, including getting the chance to meet and bear hug Drew Carey the current game show host.
With his family, Hostetter lived in Coon Valley, Westby, before eventually making their home in Petticoat Junction, located between Coon Valley and Chaseburg. His parents and sister still reside there today.
After graduation from high school he moved to Minneapolis and got his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing from Metro State University in Saint Paul. Today he is employed for a staffing company helping people get jobs around the Metro area.
In February Hostetter traveled to Los Angeles to visit friends, with a former classmate and longtime Coon Valley friend, Elizabeth Ward. Before traveling to California, Hostetter went online and got free tickets to The Price is Right, for the two of them.
Hostetter said he was skeptical we would actually get seats because it’s a very popular show and they are known for turning people away.
“I have been a fan of the show since I was little kid, and just the opportunity to go was amazing and for me it ended up being a life changing experience,” Hostetter said.
While in line to get into the studio Ward and Hostetter befriended another girl in line and the three of them teamed up to make their presence known in the audience in hopes of at least getting a quick glance from the cameras.
“Never in a million years did any of us expect to hear their names called to become actual contestants. It was surreal,” Hostetter said.
Hostetter’s lucky streak began when announcer George Gray called him down to play for a chance to get on stage and continued with his guess of $701 on the price of a smartphone, giving him the highest bid by $1. The retail price of the phone was $749.
“Oh my God! I made it!” Hostetter shouted as he made his way on stage and shook hands with host Drew Carey who asked him, “Are you feeling lucky?”
Now on stage and in the limelight, Hostetter’s game was Punch-A-Bunch, where players punch through cubbies to discover cash prizes. He yielded $1,000 on his first punch, $500 on his second try and kept going with his third punch prize of $5,000 for a total of $6,500 in cash.
His lucky rendezvous continued with a spin of the big wheel where he aced the stop to win an additional $1,000 in cash and placed him in the Showcase round.
Shaking with excitement and grinning from ear-to-ear, Hostetter’s and his female opponent stood ready and waiting to see just what was in store for them in the Final Showcase Round.
His opponent was presented the first showcase prize package: a 14-inch laptop; a six-night trip to Milan, Italy; $2,000 in cash; and a brand-new Mazda 3 automobile.
Having already won a car earlier in the show the opponent passed on the first showcase allowing Hostetter to place his a bid of $26,800.
The second showcase included a camper and a Jeep Compass off-road vehicle, which rendered a bid of $28,000 from Hostetter’s competition.
The difference between Hostetter’s guess and the actual value of the his showcase was $6,854. He won his showcase when his opponents bid was off almost twice as much.
Shaking with excitement, Hostetter said he bee-lined across the stage to give Carey a bear-hug, instead of going directly to his new vehicle like most contestants do.
For Hostetter, having been a fan of the show his entire life, he felt blessed to not only have won, but to have been given the opportunity to meet someone like Carey, who was one of many that made the experience so rewarding.
“Drew Carey is hilarious and everyone at The Price is Right was so kind and funny. They move you around really fast, because they film the show live. It was a little hard to keep up with everything that was going on during the show, but it was definitely one of the best experiences of my life,” Hostetter said.
In total, Hostetter’s prizes were valued at $40,577. He is working with an accountant to financially master a way to keep all the prizes he won, which are subject by law to a substantial gift tax.
Still hooked on the thrill of it all Hostetter’s almost ready to make the call and try and get tickets to be a contestant on Jeopardy or Who Wants to be a Millionaire.
If his luck holds out, the skies the limit for this personable young man who also wanted to give a shout out to his family and friends back in Vernon County, along with all the teachers and people who molded him into the man he is today.
“I had the luxury of growing up in one of the best places on earth. I have had amazing teachers that showed me true kindness, which has always stuck with me. Maybe that’s why I heard... Creed Hostetter, Come on Down,” he said.
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
