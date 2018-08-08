The city of Westby has scheduled a power outage on Monday, Aug. 13, from approximately 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to complete a utility line upgrade project.
Westby Director of Public Works Ron Janzen said the scheduled outage area includes residential and business owners from State Street (East and West) and all areas south to Old Town Road. The outage area will also include North Prairie Street, Oak Street, West Avenue North, Melby Street, Davidson Street and a portion of Black River Avenue and Bekkedal Avenue.
Janzen said the upgrades are needed and Westby Water & Electric apologizes for the any inconvenience. Any resident in the affected area with a medical condition that requires power at all times should notify Westby City Hall for assistance to prevent any prolonged disruption of your medical service.
The scheduled utility project is weather dependent and a rain date of Aug. 20 has been set.
If you have any questions, or concerns, please contact Westby City Hall at 608-634-3416.
