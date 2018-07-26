When the Big Blue Dragon Boats hit the water on Saturday, July 21 in La Crosse, one Westby woman was ready to row with her fellow breast cancer survivors with each stroke of the oar.
Vickie Kriesel-Dunnum of Westby thought she was up the creek without a paddle after being diagnosed with cancer on May 1, 2017. Now 14 months later this amazing woman isn’t about to let life pass her by and was rowing in a Big Blue Dragon Boat with her fellow breast cancer survivors, the Mississippi Sisters.
Today Dunnum would be the first to tell every woman out there the importance of following a Mayo Clinic recommendation to begin annual mammograms at age 40. That advice allowed doctors to catch her cancer early and to continue to add pages to her life’s story. Statistics show one in every eight woman will develop breast cancer at some stage in their lives. With five sisters, but no family history of breast cancer, Dunnum knew the odds were pretty good that someone in her sibling line would one day become a victim of the disease, but Dunnum like so many others never thought it would happen to her.
She wasn’t overly concerned about actually hearing the words—you have cancer—rolling off her doctor’s tongue, but following a routine mammogram, life as Dunnum knew it would forever be changed. Like any wife and mother, life was busy and her own well-being took a backseat to caring for others until she was forced to re-evaluate her priorities and put her own well-being front and center.
Dunnum underwent lumpectomy surgery and had a number of lymph nodes removed in June 2017. Six weeks after recovering from surgery, she underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy. Every two weeks, for the next four months, she battled the ill effects of chemotherapy, including the loss of her full head of long dark flowing hair, followed by six weeks of intense radiation. She met a lot of amazing people along the way, some who lost their battle with cancer, but others who became her inspiration.
With each drip of the chemotherapy drug or intense blast of radiation heat, life’s priorities changed for Dunnum as her old normal, was replaced with a new found zest for life.
Three days after her very first chemotherapy treatment she attended the 2017 Big Blue Dragon Boat races in La Crosse. Her doctor, Kathleen Christian, M.D. was the guest speaker of the event and recommended that she attend the event to gain some inspiration. Her decision to attend, despite battling nausea from her first chemo treatment and 90 degree heat and humidity the day of the race, turned out to be a game changer. From that day on, Dunnum hopped off the pity train and set a personal goal to be on board the Big Blue Dragon Boat in 2018.
“After attending the event in 2017, I told Dr. Christian that I would be in the Dragon Boat next year and I was. I set a personal goal and I achieved it,” Dunnum said.
Her complete treatment session ended last Christmas and for Dunnum celebrating was no longer just for the holidays.
In January 2018 she attended a three month long “Livestrong” program at the La Crosse YMCA. The program was for cancer survivors where they worked together to gain strength, accept support and develop new friendships. Dunnum lost 25 pounds and found the inner strength to achieve her goal.
The Big Blue Dragon Boat festival celebrates survival, health, teamwork, and community. Dragon boat racing dates back more than 2,500 years in China. The event features colorful, canoe-like boats, that are approximately 40 to 50 feet long and decorated like dragons. This year, 40 teams, with 18 paddlers in each boat, hit the waters of the Black River off Copeland Park to raise money for the Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare’s Center for Breast Care and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater La Crosse healthy lifestyles programming. The Mississippi Sisters team, which Dunnum is a member of, placed second in the Breast Cancer Survivor Division. They were edged out by the Dragon Divas, from Minnesota.
Dunnum said the Mississippi Sisters team offers a sisterhood of support for women who know firsthand just how much a cancer diagnosis changes your life. She said people need to realize that there is so much support in this area to help patients through the recovery process and as they strive to obtain a new “normal’ in life.
“Every women on the team is a breast cancer survivor! We are all in the same proverbial boat and no one ever needs to be alone. We are a community of sisters giving others hope with discussions about our own struggles with the disease and through places like the YMCA, the Center for Breast Care and more,” Dunnum said.
Dunnum had such an amazing time participating in this year’s dragon boat race in La Crosse, that her new goal is to take the experience to the next level and compete internationally, something some of her fellow boat mates did in June at the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission Participatory Dragon Boat Festival in Italy.
“I would very much like to paddle internationally. The Blue Dragon Boat family is most definitely a “club” that I never would have wanted to join, but now that I am a breast cancer survivor I am going to work hard to make a difference for others who also never thought they would be in the same boat,” Dunnum said.
Dunnum is now cancer free and celebrates her feat every minute, of every day, with the support of her loving husband, Craig, and daughters, Alexis and Brittany, along with so many countless old and new friends. Over the past year her life has been transformed in so many ways—so watch out world—abnormal is her new normal and everyone should expect the unexpected!
Vickie never thought cancer would happen to her...but it did, so “You Go Girl” or should I say, “You Row Girl” and never give up the fight!
***Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
