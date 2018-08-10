After graduating from Westby Area High School in 2005, songwriter Cora Rose Lewicki has traveled the world teaching and using travel as an inspiration for her songs. She got her musical start in the Driftless Region and is now embarking on a two year journey, through 22 countries from the United States to Argentina, focusing on creating art and bringing arts education to communities throughout North and South America.
The project is called “Art We There Yet” and was co-founded by Lewicki and her partner, José Luis Vílchez. The pair is in the process of converting a school bus into a mobile art and recording studio, which they will drive from the United States to Argentina over the next two years.
The mission is to bring free arts education and public art to areas that lack access to artistic programming. The project also aims to build a body of work inspired by the Americas, illustrating the diversity and shared humanity of peoples across both continents.
Lewicki and Vilchez met in China in 2016, and immediately connected over their shared love of travel and the arts. Vilchez is a fine art painter and professional photographer, whose work has been shown in galleries throughout the world. Since joining forces, the two have created artistic works together in China, Nepal, India, Nicaragua, and Iceland.
During the upcoming bus trip across the Americas, Vilchez will create a series of photographic portraits and paintings, while Lewicki will record a set of collaborative albums, with artists across both continents. Together they will produce a documentary film, a book, and an exhibition to bring to galleries throughout the world after the trip has finished.
They will also work with communities to provide free arts programming along the way: public murals, art installations, free art and music workshops, and concerts at schools, hospitals, and homes for the elderly.
Lewicki and Vilchez recently welcomed grassroots participation in the “Art We There Yet” project by launching a fundraising campaign to buy and convert the bus into a studio.
The project has been warmly received by individuals around the world, including many from the Westby and Viroqua area. During the first week of the campaign they raised 50-percent of the initial $20,000 goal, with hopes to raise the entire amount before the end of the month.
Contributors to the “Art We There Yet” project receive music and artwork directly from Lewicki and Vilchez, as well as the opportunity to sponsor public art in communities along the bus trip route.
Lewicki said the heart of this project is to use art to give back to others, and to demonstrate that in our diversity lies our greatest strength.
“We strongly believe that the arts enrich lives and everyone deserves access to public art and arts education. We both have a great deal to give and a great deal to teach. We wish to use our skills to contribute to public art and arts education in some of the communities that need it the most,” Lewicki said.
If the bus is fully funded by the end of August and following the bus conversion the “Art We There Yet” project would depart from Miami in early 2019, which would bring the talented duo to the Driftless Region in the summer or fall of 2019, providing everything goes as planned.
“This timeline should be taken with a large grain of salt, but the route will definitely travel through the Driftless Region where I got my start,” Lewicki said, “I can’t wait to come home after the journey and give back to the community that gave me so much.”
For more information or to contribute to the “Art We There Yet” project visit ArtWeThereYet.com. The fundraising link is: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/art-we-there-yet-adventure/x/18518994#/
Dorothy Robson can be reached at dorothy.robson@lee.net or (608) 606-0811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.