The Westby Area Historical Society held its annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event on Saturday, July 28.
Classic cars and trucks, from several states, lined Bekkedal Avenue allowing visitors to check out the 90-plus entries. A total of 45 trophies were presented thanks to area business and individuals who sponsored the awards.
Paula Stephan won the 50/50 raffle tickets taking home more than $200, with the remainder going to the Westby Area Historical Society.
The Thoreson House Museum was open for tours and adults and children alike were able to test their driving skills in a race car simulator set up in the front lawn. Pie and ice cream was sold at the VFW and the WAHS lefse/polse was also available for a quick snack.
See you again in 2019.Trophy Winners
Gary & Terry Gilbeck—Coon Valley- 1941 Chevrolet 1/2 Ton Truck
Bud Smith—Viroqua- 1956 Fargo Power Wagon
Bob & Gloria Nordstrum—La Crosse- 1984 Chevrolet Pickup
David Bjornstad—Onalaska—1967 Chevrolet Camaro
Ken Rupp—Westby- 1956 Ford Thunderbird
David Haakenson—Westby- 1989 Chevrolet IROC-Z Camaro
Kevin Steenberg—Westby- 1968 Oldsmobile 442
Todd Holen—Westby—1976 Chevrolet Stepside
Sherry Dewey—Genoa—1967 Rambler Rebel
Corey Anderson—Westby—1969 Chevrolet Chevelle
Jesse Nevismal—Cashton—1986 Pontiac Fiero
Duane Hanson—Lansing, Iowa—1969 Pontiac GTO
Ken Rupp—Westby—1964 1/2 Ford Mustang
Dennis George—La Crosse—1976 Cadillac Seville
Red Anderson—Westby—1966 Chevrolet Chevelle
Mike Heit—New Hampton, Iowa—1970 Plymouth Roadrunner
Karl Lavold—Viroqua—1970 Plymouth Sattelite
Dawn & Dean Nerison—Westby—1950 Chevrolet 4400 C dump
Carol Anderson—Westby—1969 Chevrolet Chevelle
James Seitz—Sparta- 1967 Plymouth Barracuda
Fred Nevismal—Westby—1960 Chevrolet Convertible
Darrell Hodson—Onalaska—1968 Plymouth GTX
Doug Gourley—La Crosse—1972 VW Bug
Jerry Reichert—La Crosse—1970 Chevrolet Chevelle
Dan Groh—Ferryville—1987 Buick Grand National
Toby Schwickerath—New Hampton, Iowa- 1969 Dodge Super Bee
Darrell Hodson—Onalaska—1969 Plymouth Road Runner
Jeff Nevismal—Cashton—1953 Chevrolet 3100
Mary Daines—Westby—1995 Chevrolet Corvette
Rodney Johnson—Westby—1972 Chevrolet Nova
Eldon Heide—Hillsboro—1966 Ford Mustang
Fred Nevismal—Westby—1978 Ford Thunderbird
Steve Hodson—Onalaska—1971 Plymouth Duster
Neil Nystrom—Westby—1959 Ford Fairlane
Mike Peters—Lansing, Iowa—1949 Willys Jeepster
Keith Niemyjski—Viroqua—1931 Ford Model A
Nancy Johnson—Westby—1996 Chevrolet Corvette
Rick Andres—La Crosse—1960 Chevrolet Impala
James Anderson—La Crosse—1971 Dodge Demon
Mark Volden—Viroqua—1962 Chevrolet Impala
Russell Haakenson—Westby—2014 Harley Davidson Heritage
Signe Haakenson—Westby—2007 Pontiac Solstice
