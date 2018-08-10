Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The Westby Area Historical Society held its annual Sweet Rides & Sweet Pies event on Saturday, July 28.

Classic cars and trucks, from several states, lined Bekkedal Avenue allowing visitors to check out the 90-plus entries. A total of 45 trophies were presented thanks to area business and individuals who sponsored the awards.

Paula Stephan won the 50/50 raffle tickets taking home more than $200, with the remainder going to the Westby Area Historical Society.

The Thoreson House Museum was open for tours and adults and children alike were able to test their driving skills in a race car simulator set up in the front lawn. Pie and ice cream was sold at the VFW and the WAHS lefse/polse was also available for a quick snack.

See you again in 2019.Trophy Winners

Gary & Terry Gilbeck—Coon Valley- 1941 Chevrolet 1/2 Ton Truck

Bud Smith—Viroqua- 1956 Fargo Power Wagon

Bob & Gloria Nordstrum—La Crosse- 1984 Chevrolet Pickup

David Bjornstad—Onalaska—1967 Chevrolet Camaro

Ken Rupp—Westby- 1956 Ford Thunderbird

David Haakenson—Westby- 1989 Chevrolet IROC-Z Camaro

Kevin Steenberg—Westby- 1968 Oldsmobile 442

Todd Holen—Westby—1976 Chevrolet Stepside

Sherry Dewey—Genoa—1967 Rambler Rebel

Corey Anderson—Westby—1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

Jesse Nevismal—Cashton—1986 Pontiac Fiero

Duane Hanson—Lansing, Iowa—1969 Pontiac GTO

Ken Rupp—Westby—1964 1/2 Ford Mustang

Dennis George—La Crosse—1976 Cadillac Seville

Red Anderson—Westby—1966 Chevrolet Chevelle

Mike Heit—New Hampton, Iowa—1970 Plymouth Roadrunner

Karl Lavold—Viroqua—1970 Plymouth Sattelite

Dawn & Dean Nerison—Westby—1950 Chevrolet 4400 C dump

Carol Anderson—Westby—1969 Chevrolet Chevelle

James Seitz—Sparta- 1967 Plymouth Barracuda

Fred Nevismal—Westby—1960 Chevrolet Convertible

Darrell Hodson—Onalaska—1968 Plymouth GTX

Doug Gourley—La Crosse—1972 VW Bug

Jerry Reichert—La Crosse—1970 Chevrolet Chevelle

Dan Groh—Ferryville—1987 Buick Grand National

Toby Schwickerath—New Hampton, Iowa- 1969 Dodge Super Bee

Darrell Hodson—Onalaska—1969 Plymouth Road Runner

Jeff Nevismal—Cashton—1953 Chevrolet 3100

Mary Daines—Westby—1995 Chevrolet Corvette

Rodney Johnson—Westby—1972 Chevrolet Nova

Eldon Heide—Hillsboro—1966 Ford Mustang

Fred Nevismal—Westby—1978 Ford Thunderbird

Steve Hodson—Onalaska—1971 Plymouth Duster

Neil Nystrom—Westby—1959 Ford Fairlane

Mike Peters—Lansing, Iowa—1949 Willys Jeepster

Keith Niemyjski—Viroqua—1931 Ford Model A

Nancy Johnson—Westby—1996 Chevrolet Corvette

Rick Andres—La Crosse—1960 Chevrolet Impala

James Anderson—La Crosse—1971 Dodge Demon

Mark Volden—Viroqua—1962 Chevrolet Impala

Russell Haakenson—Westby—2014 Harley Davidson Heritage

Signe Haakenson—Westby—2007 Pontiac Solstice

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Westby Times editor

Dorothy Robson is editor of the Westby Times. Contact her at 608-637-5625.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $9.99

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.