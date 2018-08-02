The Westby Area School District will be holding a registration day on Thursday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration will be held in the Westby Middle School Fieldhouse Commons and online registration will be available beginning Aug. 3
Visit the Westby Area School District website or www.westby-norse.org for more details. The school district phone number is 608-606-0101.
