The Westby High School wrestling team placed first when they participated in the 2018 Luther College Team Wrestling Camp in Decorah, Iowa.
The Luther wrestling camps, directed by Luther Head Wrestling Coach Dave Mitchell, have grown into some of the most recognized athletic camps in the Midwest. More than 1,000 wrestlers from 10-plus states will attend the 2018 Luther College Wrestling Camps throughout July, making the series of camps some of the biggest camps in the country.
Jacob Holschlag, All-American wrestler from the University of Northern Iowa, and Jeff O’Gara, Luther assistant wrestling coach and NCAA champion, served as clinicians for Team Camp I. Wrestlers participated in team building activities, intensive “Train Like a Norseman” sessions, technique sessions and live wrestling sessions. The camp closed with an individual tournament.
Westby’s Austin Mowery, earned Wrestler of the Day honors from Luther camp coach Spencer Cox, who served as the Westby Camp Coach, providing guidance to wrestlers with quality feedback throughout the camp. The Westby wrestling team is coached by Rob Kirner.
For more information about the Luther wrestling program, visit http://sports.luther.edu/men/wrestling/index.html, and for information on upcoming camps visit http://www.luther.edu/sports/camps/.
