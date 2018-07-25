Friday — July 27 (4th Friday)
Nerison 4H Community Cookout; WCCU Coon Valley; 1-3 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Fourth Friday Book Club: Everything I Never Told You; 10 a.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories 10:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Duct Tape, beginners, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; experienced, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Saturday — July 28
Coon Valley Troutfest; All day events, fun, food and music in Coon Valley; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Westby Area Historical Society Sweet Rides and Sweet Pies; Tractor Ride 9 a.m.; Car Show 1-5 p.m.; Thoreson House Tours 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flea market, Pleasant Street between the ball field and park, Ontario, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ferris Wheel Breakfast and Fairest of the Fair coronation, Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center, Vernon County Fairgrounds, Viroqua, 7-11 a.m.; coronation about 10 a.m.
Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve Traditional Wisconsin Celebration, Kickapoo Valley Reserve, S3661 Hwy. 131, La Farge, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — July 29
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Monday– July 30 (5th Monday)
Westby Bekkum Library: Libraries Rock! Big Prize Drawing (PreK-10), Rockin’ Reviews Prize Drawing (Teen and Adult)
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Drop-in Fun, 1 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Science activities for 6-year-olds and older, 3:30 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – July 31 (5th Tuesday)
Westby Sons of Norway monthly meeting, Westby Community Center, 7 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Totally Tech TV Production (sign up ahead) 6-8 p.m.; Make It @ Bekkum (Teens & Adults) Friendship Bracelets
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting & Needles, 6:30 p.m.; Adult Book Discussion, 7 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Story Time 1-3-year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m. and Story time 2-5-Year-Olds, 6:30-7 p.m.: Junk band for 6-year-olds and older; 3:30 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Euchre Club: Westby VFW; 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — August 1 (1st Wednesday)
Candidates Forum for 96th District Assembly; Taphouse 138 at the American Legion, 120 N. Rusk, Viroqua; Candidates Alicia Leinberger and Paul Buhr. Hosted by Vernon County Democratic Party; 7 p.m.
Music in the Valley with music by Crooked Willow, with first-come-first-served dinner catered by Borgen’s for purchase, Norskedalen, N4550 Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Bethel Oaks Memory Care open house, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua, tours, 2-5 p.m.; program and house blessing, 3-3:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pet & Painted Rocks voting all week; 10 a.m. PreK Rock & Read: Jellyfish; 1 p.m. Wild WOW K-5: Harmonicas and Straw Flutes.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.; Cooking activities for 6-year-olds and older, 3:30 p.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — August 2 (1st Thursday)
Vernon County Reads talk by author Jane Hamilton, Westby Area Performing Arts Center, Westby, 7 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch 2 p.m.
Ontario Farmer’s Market in the Park, June thru Oct. 18 , 4-8 p.m.
Bethel Oaks Memory Care open house, 620 Garfield Ave., Viroqua, tours, 7:30-10 a.m.
Westby Summer Fun “Burgers in the Park” at Davidson Park, 5-7 p.m. Food, Music and Fun. Every Thursday through Aug. 23. Host: Syttende Mai Princesses.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Dance party for 1-6-year-olds , 10:30 a.m.; Building challenges for 6-year-olds and older, 3:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — August 3 (1st Friday)
Annual Coulee Antique Engine Show; Aug. 3-4-5; Friday, Tractor Pull 6 p.m.; between Westby and Cashton on Hwy. 27
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Lego Friday for all ages, Viroqua, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; experienced, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
