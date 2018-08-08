Friday — August 10
(2nd Friday)
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories 10:30 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.
Saturday — August 11
“North by Northwest,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flea market, Pleasant Street between the ball field and park, Ontario, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday — August 12
Sometimes on a Sunday program at Norskedalen; Author, Jon Steffes doing a presentation on his newest book: "Unsung Heroes:The Flood of 2007" from 2-4 p.m.
Monday– August 13
(2nd Monday)
Westby Area School District Board of Education monthly meeting, Coon Valley Elementary School Library, 7 p.m.
Chaseburg Village Board monthly meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Bekkum Bookworms (5th- 8th grade) Non-fiction choice, 1 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Friends Board of Directors Meeting, 5:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Science activities for 6-year-olds and older, 3:30 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
Tuesday – August 14
(2nd Tuesday)
Coon Valley Village Board monthly meeting, Village Hall, 7 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 North Main; 2:30—5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting & Needles, 6:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Story time 1-3-year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m. and Yoga story time 2-5-Year-Olds, 6:30-7 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Euchre Club: Westby VFW; 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — August 15
(2nd Wednesday)
Westby Bekkum Library: Library Board meeting, 5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Teens (ages 12-18) begin voting on YALSA’s Teens’ Top 10 Books
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Crafting with Friends, 5 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — August 16
(3rd Thursday)
Vernon County Health Department Immunization Clinic; 9 am – 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Health Department, 318 Fairlane Dr. (Cty BB), Viroqua.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Young Living Essential Oils, 5:30 p.m.
Ontario Farmer’s Market in the Park, June thru Oct. 18 , 4-8 p.m.
Westby Summer Fun “Burgers in the Park” at Davidson Park, 5-7 p.m. Food, Music and Fun. Every Thursday through Aug. 23. Host: Westby Schools Music Parents Association, with the High School Band as entertainment.
McIntosh Memorial Library carnival, Eckhart Park, Viroqua, for birth-6-year-olds, 12:30-2 p.m.; for 7-14-year-olds, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — August 17
(1st Friday)
Wild West Days parade, downtown Viroqua, 6 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
UPCOMING: Westby Citywide Fall Sales, Aug. 23-25, 8 a.m. to ?. Sponsored by Westby Area Chamber of Commerce.
