Friday — August 3
(1st Friday)
Annual Coulee Antique Engine Show; Aug. 3-4-5; Friday, Tractor Pull 6 p.m.; between Westby and Cashton on Hwy. 27
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Conversations with Coffee, 10:30 a.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Lego Friday for all ages, Viroqua, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; experienced, 3:30-4:45 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Saturday — August 4
Annual Coulee Antique Engine Show; Aug. 3-4-5, Hwy. 27, 2 miles north of Westby, 8 a.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pet & Painted Rocks Voting FINAL day; Libraries Rock! FINAL day for entries.
Viroqua Farmers Market, Western Technical College parking lot, Viroqua, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flea market, Pleasant Street between the ball field and park, Ontario, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Eric Lugosch and the Parrishes, Driftless Books and Music, 518 Walnut St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Sunday — August 5
“Celebrate Westby” Free Community Picnic, Living Waters Bible Camp, 1-5 p.m.
Annual Coulee Antique Engine Show; Aug. 3-4-5, Hwy. 27, 2 miles north of Westby, 8 a.m.
Viroqua Community Theatre presents “Shrek, The Musical,” Temple Theatre, 116 S. Main St., Viroqua, 2 p.m.
Monday– August 6
(1st Monday)
Westby-Christiana Fire Department meeting: 6:30 p.m.
Coon Creek Fire Department meeting: Fire Station; 7 p.m.
Coon Creek Fire Commission meeting: Fire Station; 8 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Libraries Rock! FINAL Big Prize Drawings (PreK-Adult) and Best Pet & Painted Rocks Awards & Prizes.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Drop-in Fun, 1 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Science activities for 6-year-olds and older, 3:30 p.m.
Vernon County Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, Maplewood Terrace, 620 S. Garfield Ave., Viroqua. 4-5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith Church; 1-3 p.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, La Farge United Methodist Church, 6:30 p.m.
Progressive Bingo, Viroqua American Legion, 7 p.m.
NAMI Family Support Group meeting, The Other Door (located downstairs in the Family & Children’s Center, 1321 N. Main St., Viroqua), 6-7 p.m.
Tuesday – August 7
(1st Tuesday)
Westby City Council meeting, Westby City Hall, 6 p.m.
Stoddard Food Pantry, 300 North Main; 2:30—5:30 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Tech help by appointment or drop-in help, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Knitting & Needles, 6:30 p.m.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua, Story Time 1-3-year-olds, 10:30-11 a.m. and Story time 2-5-Year-Olds, 6:30-7 p.m.; Worm races for all ages, 3:30 p.m.
Bethel Home Auxiliary, Bethel Home, 614 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua, meeting, 1:15 p.m.; program and refreshments by Skogdalen Lutheran Church, 2 p.m.
Slack Fest—Freddie Slack Day in Viroqua, Driftless Books and Music, 518 Walnut St., Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Come for Supper: Westby Our Savior’s Church, Westby; 4-6 p.m. Free meal, all welcome.
Euchre Club: Westby VFW; 1 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Wednesday — August 8
(2nd Wednesday)
Music in the Valley with music by Grumpy Old Men, with first-come-first-served dinner catered by Borgen’s for purchase, Norskedalen, N4550 Ophus Road, Coon Valley, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Inventors and Entrepreneurs Club meeting, Food Enterprise Center, 1201 N. Main St., Viroqua, program, 5:30 p.m.; networking, 6 p.m.
Westby Bekkum Library: Pet & Painted Rocks voting all week; 10 a.m. PreK Rock & Read: Jellyfish; 1 p.m. Wild WOW K-5: Harmonicas and Straw Flutes.
McIntosh Memorial Library: Viroqua Story time for 3-5-year-olds, 11-11:30 a.m.; Cooking activities for 6-year-olds and older, 3:30 p.m.
Bingo: Westby VFW; 6 p.m.
VFW Supper: Westby VFW; 5 p.m.
Food Pantry: Viroqua Living Faith; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): Immanuel Church, Viroqua, Weigh-in 10-10:15 a.m., Meeting 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous: Community Room 3, VMH, Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Viola Al-Anon Family Group, 108 Commercial St., Viola, 7 p.m.
Thursday — August 9
(2nd Thursday)
Westby Area School District Registration Day, Fieldhouse Commons, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.. Call 634-0101 for more details.
Westby Bekkum Library: National Book Lovers Day, activities and treats.
Westby Lions Club monthly meeting, Westby Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 6:30 p.m.
Couleecap’s August Board Meeting, 201 Melby St., Westby, 2:30 p.m.
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Bunco Bunch 2 p.m.
Ontario Farmer’s Market in the Park, June thru Oct. 18 , 4-8 p.m.
Westby Summer Fun “Burgers in the Park” at Davidson Park, 5-7 p.m. Food, Music and Fun. Every Thursday through Aug. 23. Host: Westby Lions Club.
McIntosh Memorial Library carnival, Eckhart Park, Viroqua, for birth-6-year-olds, 12:30-2 p.m.; for 7-14-year-olds, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Clothes Closet: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, 1-3 p.m.
Weight Watchers, Viroqua Church of Christ, Viroqua, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Friday — August 10
(2nd Friday)
Westby Bekkum Library:
Coon Valley Knutson Library: Preschool Stories 10:30 p.m.
Driftless Al-Anon: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 504 S. Main St., Viroqua, back door, 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Viroqua Area Rotary Club, Tap House 138/American Legion, 120 N. Rusk Ave., noon-1 p.m.
