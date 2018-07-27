We both loved farming and enjoyed the challenge of making our 80 acres provide a good living. Our crops were corn, hay and oats to feed the cows, pigs and chickens. We planted tobacco as a cash crop our first tobacco check bought our first tractor- a Farmall A. It remains on the farm today, having survived the auction in 1990.
A flock of laying hens provided us with eggs and also the proverbial “chicken in the pot”. We ordered day old chickens to be delivered early in the spring. They got their start under a brooder. One spring they arrived on a bitterly cold day, much too cold for the chicks to survive in the brooder. An extra room on the back of the house which we called the summer kitchen had a wood burning cook stove. The brooder and the cook stove kept the chicks warm. It was several weeks before the temperatures returned to normal and the chicks could be transferred to the brooder house. Most farm wives can relate stories of animals saved by the special care they received in the warmth by a kitchen stove. Baby pigs were often brought to the house to be dried and kept warm until the sow finished giving birth to 10-12 shoats.
We had a pair of goats at one time, named William and Mary. When I came to the barn in the morning I discovered she had given birth during the night. Twin kids were standing on wobbly legs nursing contentedly. As I stood observing the miracle I heard a feeble bleat. Looking for the source, I found a third kid, tiny, cold and too week to raise its head. I gathered it in my arms and took it to the house. I wrapped it is a wool blanket and laid it close to the heat duct. I warmed some cow’s milk and forced a few drops into its mouth. I had little hope that it would live through the night but continued to try feeding it at intervals throughout the night and each attempt seemed more successful than the last. By morning the bleating was stronger and the appetite better. It soon graduated to taking milk from a bottle and then learned to take its place at its mother’s side. All three grew to enliven our yard with their antics for the summer. Nothing can raise ones spirits like watching three young kids racing across the yard and leaping into the air. It wasn’t so funny though when they chose to leap on the trunk of the car, race across the top and down across the hood. It wasn’t funny either when none of my flowers bloomed because their favorite pastime was nipping the buds off every blooming plant.
The dairy herd was our mainstay until Carl developed knee problems from the constant squatting. The doctor told him to either install a milking parlor or quit milking. Facing the fact that our operation didn’t warrant the installation of a milking parlor we reluctantly decided to sell the milk cows. It was a sad day when the trucks came to haul away the herd. We kept the young stock and Carl bought heifers regularly and sold them as springers. We continued to harvest hay, grain and corn and any surplus was sold for cash. Roger Peters bought most of it and when he started farming organically, we went into organic production too. I am an avid environmentalist and proudly refer to the organic farming done on our acres.
In 1983, the summer after I retired from teaching, we built a new house on the farm. I claim it is located on the prettiest spot in the world and I always found happiness here. God willing I hope to live out my life here. If not I shall be happy with the store house of memories that I will take with me.
May those who follow me here know the joy I have known these many years.
