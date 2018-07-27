Today as I reflect on my working years it is hard to decide if I was more the farmer or the teacher. I only know that I needed one to support the other. Dairying on a small farm in Wisconsin in the mid 1900’s was a satisfying way of life, but never very financially rewarding. We were fortunate I had a second vocation I thoroughly enjoyed.
My first teaching position was in Lower Big Creek School, a one room rural school near Rockland WI. I boarded with a farm family, the Zabels, for $16 a month. WW II was affecting everyone. Gas rationing kept everyone at home and I enjoyed home life with the Zabels. Radio brought in the daily news and we never missed “Henry Aldrich”, a favorite family program. Every evening the entire family would gather in the dining room, listening to the radio, reading Readers Digest and I knit sweaters from reused yarn. On weekends, whenever possible, I would catch the Greyhound bus in front of their house to La Crosse where I would meet my brother for a ride home. Sometimes I’d hitch hike to La Crosse and then to our home in Chipmunk Coulee. How much safer highway travel was then.
I came to my teaching job filled with all of the idealistic teaching methods I’d learned in college. I arrived at my school 2 days before school started. I spent both days preparing. By the end of the first day of school everything I had prepared was used up. I had a couple of hours to get ready for the next day. It was overwhelming. That is when idealism flew out the window and I became practical. Other demands on my time included sweeping floors, washing chalk boards, filling the water fountain from the pump in the yard, carrying out waste water, cleaning two outdoor toilets, firing the furnace and shoveling snow.
During the second year in that position, two students from the Teachers College were assigned to our school for their practice teaching experience. Their presence was a welcome addition and both became lifelong friends. By the end of the second year I was looking for something more challenging. I signed a contract to teach grades 4 through 6 in Elm Grove State Graded School on the south side of La Crosse. Anastacia taught the primary grades and between the two of us we tried to keep the enrollment below 100. The overflow of students were transported to other La Crosse schools. Forty students in three grades was indeed a challenge. We usually had student teachers and often demonstration classes for observation groups from the college or area school districts.
In February of my second year at Elm Grove I married Carl Hellwig and exchanged my teaching career for that of a farmer’s wife. I cleaned out my school desk at the end of May and stored all of my teaching materials in the attic of our farm house. I was totally happy to be married and living on a farm—a way of life I was born into and cherished. I didn’t expect I’d ever enter a classroom again.
Twelve years later, during days when our children were in school I’d find myself dreaming up teaching projects. It seemed I was putting in lots of hours each day with chicken feeding chores and packing eggs, then at the end of the year instead of realizing a profit we had lost money on the chicken business. With account books in front of us I looked at Carl and said, “You know, I could teach school”. He agreed and by June I was enrolled in summer school at La Crosse University for the 6 credits I would need to renew my teaching license. In Sept. of 1958 I returned to my teaching career, teaching grades 1-4 at Washington State Graded School in Mormon Coulee with 34 pupils enrolled in my class.
Next: A Farming Life
