This week a card arrived in my mail with a picture of the iconic Wisconsin red barn and cement silo. This picture depicts the Wisconsin I grew up in, with these barns dotting the country side and herds of Guernseys and Holsteins grazing in the fields. Sadly, over the years, these building have disappeared as have the grazing cows. Buildings get old and need to be replaced, feed storage systems change – I get that – but the loss of family dairy farms that have paralleled the demise of these structures is heartbreaking.
According to John Peck, executive director of Family Farm Defenders, “Entire communities are falling apart as small farms go under…grain mills, car dealerships and hardware stores suffer. The local tax base erodes. Churches and schools struggle or close…the multiplier effect on the rural economy is huge.”
Wisconsin lost 500 dairy farms in 2017 and so far in 2018 the toll is up to 338. And now at a time when about 90 percent of Wisconsin milk is turned into cheese and Mexico buys about 25% of all dairy product exported by the U.S. – the current Administration has placed a 15 to 25 % tariff – on cheese. The results could be devastating for Wisconsin dairy farmers.
These tariffs are being imposed in the name of national security when the only real security issue here is the survival of Wisconsin dairy farms. We need to support our family dairy farmers and all the small towns they represent by voting in representatives at both the national and state level who understand the importance of Wisconsin’s rural areas. Locally, this means supporting Kriss Marion for the 17th State Senate District. Marion was born in dairy country in Pennsylvania and returned to dairy country 14 years ago to raise her children in dairy country.
She says: “There are a lot of people that have given up hope in rural communities, but I haven’t. We can survive and even thrive, with a decisive shift away from policies that favor special interests over local voices.” At the core of her philosophy is a belief that Wisconsin will prosper by supporting small business entrepreneurs, including family farmers.
Beverly Pestel
Richland Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.