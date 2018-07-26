The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues traveled to Norwalk to face the Knights in a Mississippi Valley League game on July 21.
CCV 6, Norwalk 3
7-21-18
The Blues only managed seven hits against the Knights to Norwalk’s 12 hits, but overcame a lack of hitting with some timely pitching and base running to come away with a 6-3 win.
Ross Stalsberg started on the mound for CCV and pitched into the seventh inning, before he was relieved by Ben Levendoski. Jack Hansen started for Norwalk and was replaced by Jordan Murray in the seventh inning. Stalsberg recorded the win and Levendoski the save, while the loss went to the Knight’s Murray.
Norwalk took a 2-0 lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings.
From the get-go the Blues struggled at the plate without a single hit until the top of the fifth inning. CCV finally got on the scoreboard with a pair of runs to tie the game up in the sixth inning, which were also aided by a handful of walks by the Knights.
Drew Tschumper led off with a walk; Levendoski lined out to center; Tschumper stole second; Ben Faga grounded out to short for the second out; before Norwalk’s Jack Hansen walked the next four batters enabling the Blues to score twice.
CCV took the lead with a 3-run, seventh inning off reliever Jordan Murray. With one out, Tschumper singled and scored on a double to right-center by Levendoski. Levendoski was then retired on a fielder’s choice ground out by Faga. Faga stole second and Jeff Raasch moved him to third with a single to center. Raasch and Faga then executed a double steal with Faga scoring and Raasch able to move to third, where he scored on a single to center by Clay Gale to make the score 5-2.
The Knights got one run back in their half of the seventh and the Blues closed out the scoring with a single run in the eighth.
Travis Hofslien reached on an error, stole second and third before crossing home plate on a double to center by Tschumper for a final score of 6-3.
Leading at bat for the Blues: Drew Tschumper (2-for-3, db, rbi), and Ben Levendoski (2-for-4, 2 db, rbi).
The Blues returned to action on Wednesday, July 25 hosting the Mauston Axemen and have a make-up game scheduled with Viroqua.
