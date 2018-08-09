The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues ended its Mississippi Valley league season with a record of 11-7, placing third. After waiting to see if they were one of the 32 teams selected to play in the WBA District Tournaments they learned late last week that they were invited to attend.
The Blues will be traveling to Stanley as the #3 seed and will be playing the #2 Eau Claire Cavaliers on Saturday, Aug. 11 at noon.
Good Luck CCV.
