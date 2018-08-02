The Chaseburg-Coon Valley Blues traveled to Viroqua for a make-up game with the Viroqua Sox that turned out to be a day to remember for CCV pitcher Brock Rude who threw a no-hitter as the Blues finished out the regular Mississippi Valley League (MVL) season with a 15-0 win.
Following a game where the Blues never missed a beat CCV played its worst game of the season in the MVL Final Four tournament play-in game losing to the Bangor Redbirds 9-1. The loss eliminated CCV from any further MVL action in 2018.
The Blues were also scheduled to host the Mauston Axemen on Wednesday, July 25, but that game was axed by Mauston due to a lack of players.
CCV 15, Viroqua 0
7-21-18
The Blues socked it to the Sox pounding out 13 hits and tallied up 15 runs in the weather-related make-up game last week. The Blues scored in all but two innings, the third and fourth. They racked up four runs in the first, a pair of runs in each in the second, fifth and sixth innings and put the icing on the cake in the top of the seventh adding five more.
Rude recorded the win and no-hitter for CCV with starting pitcher Zach Trautsch recording the loss for Viroqua.
In the first, Corey Geary led off with a walk and moved to second on a single by Jensen Hinton; Geary scored on a single by Brock Rude (1-0), with Hinton moving to third; Jeff Raasch reached base on an error, which allowed Hinton to score (2-0). Viroqua’s second error in the game allowed CCV runners to advance a base before both Rude and Raasch scored on a single by Ben Levendoski (4-0).
CCV added two more runs in the second inning. Hinton walked; Rude singled; runners advanced on a wild pitch; Hinton scored on a single by Raasch (5-0); and Rude scored on a fielder’s choice ground-out by Travis Hofslien (6-0).
After two runs scored for CCV, Trautsch was replaced on the mound by Tyler Crandall who held the Blues scoreless in the third or fourth innings, but battled in the fifth giving up two runs.
In the fifth, with one out, Hofslien singled; Tucker Schmidt walked; and Drew Tschumper lined a double down the left field line scoring both Hofslien and Schmidt (8-0).
In the sixth, Crandall was replaced by Zach Drake. Hinton led off with a walk; moved to second on a single by Rude; Raasch walked ; and another Viroqua error allowed Eric Peterson to reach first and Hinton to score (9-0). Hofslien grounded out, which allowed Rude to score as the Blues took a 10-0 lead.
As Rude continued to shut down the Sox offense, the Blues put the game away with a 5-run, seventh inning.
With Andrew Klieber now pitching for Viroqua, Tschumper reached base aided by the Sox fourth error in the game; Geary walked; both runners advanced on a wild pitch; Hinton singled driving in Tschumper (11-0). Raasch walked to load the bases; Peterson was hit by a pitch, allowing Geary to score (12-0). Levendoski singled to center, driving in both Hinton and Raasch (14-0), with Levendoski moving to second on the throw. With Hofslien batting, Levendoski moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on a single to right by Hofslien for a final score of 15-0.
In the end, the Blues survived a couple of errors, while Viroqua battled four errors, which cost them dearly.
Leading at bat for the Blues: Jensen Hinton 2-for-3 (rbi), Brock Rude 3-for-5 (rbi), Jeff Raasch (2 rbi), Eric Peterson (2 rbi), Ben Levendoski 2-for-4 (4 rbi), Travis Hofslien 2-for-5 (3 rbi), Tucker Schmidt 2-for-4, Drew Tschumper (db, 2 rbi).
CCV ended its season 11-6 overall and finished third in the MVL with a 9-5 record. Viroqua finished the MVL with a 7-6 record.
Bangor 9, CCV 1
7-29-18
CCV played for a chance to continue its season with a win in the Mississippi Valley League Final Four Play-in Game. The Blues saved their worst game of the season for pre-tournament acton losing to the Bangor Redbirds 9-1 on Sunday, July 29 ending its MVL run.
CCV played poorly in every facet of the game, including committing seven errors and being outhit by Bangor 16-6. Drew Tschumper took the loss for CCV and Ian Hutchinson picked up the win for the Redbirds.
If CCV could have a take-back inning in the game it would be the second when they gave up seven runs to the Redbirds, off nine hits, aided by three errors.
The only offense that the Blues were able to muster came in the seventh inning when they scored their only run. Drew Tschumper led off with a walk, stole second, advanced to third on a ground out by Tucker Schmidt and scored on a ground out by Travis Hofslien.
The Blues ended its 2018 MVL season with a record of 11-7 and at press time were waiting to see if they were one of the 32 teams selected to play in the WBA District Tournaments.
