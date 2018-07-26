The Westby/Coon Valley American Legion (W/CV) baseball team hosted the American Legion Class A Regional July 20-23. Despite rain on Thursday night, the crew had the field ready to play ball on Friday afternoon and managed to dodge threatening skies the rest of the way.
“We hoped people would make it down to Coon Valley this weekend to show their support when we hosted the American Legion Class A Regional and they did. It was good weekend of baseball, showcasing a lot of area talent,” Head Coach John Hamilton said.
Six teams participated in the regional: Viroqua, Prairie du Chien, Fennimore, Stoddard, Gays Mills, and Westby/Coon Valley. By the end of Sunday, four teams had been eliminated ending their seasons, including W/CV, Viroqua, Stoddard and Gays Mills.
Fennimore (14-4-1) was undefeated going into the final day of Regional action and faced Prairie du Chien (21-5) on July 23. The boys from Prairie needed to beat Fennimore twice to advance to the state tournament.
Fennimore won the Coon Valley Regional defeating Prairie in the first game to advance to the state competition this weekend in Osseo, July 27 to Aug. 1.
W/CV 12, Stoddard 2
7-20-18
W/CV racked up 11 hits and 12 runs to cut the game short against Stoddard with a 12-2 win after five innings of play in the nightcap game on Friday, July 20.
Stoddard struggled with pitching and with bases loaded Kyle Larson had the game ending hit for W/CV scoring Carter Bergdahl and Gunner Hanson. Larson also recorded the win from the mound for W/CV, aided by solid pitching early on by Nolan Rux.
W/CV was up 2-0 after the first inning with Rux and Bergdahl both crossing home plate. Stoddard tied the game up in the third inning 2-2, but Westby took it to Stoddard pitcher Austin Anderson who lost the sweet spot as Stoddard allowed 10 W/CV batters to the plate and gave up five runs for a 7-2 lead after three innings of play.
W/CV kept the runs mounting going up 10-2 at the end of four innings, aided by four walks by Stoddard. W/CV added a pair of runs in the fifth inning to end the game 12-2.
Leading at bat for W/CV: Gunnar Hanson (3-for-3, 3 runs and 2 rbi); Kyle Larson (2-for-3, 2 runs, 4 rbi); Alec Meurer (2-for2, 3 runs, 2 rbi).
W/CV 1, Viroqua 0
7-21-18
It was classic battle to the end when Westby and Viroqua met in the Saturday night cap game. Viroqua had beat W/CV twice already this season, but the third time charm belonged to W/CV with a 1-0 win in the bottom of the seventh inning. Both teams only managed four hits each in the game.
It was a pitcher’s duel between W/CV’s Sam Strangstalien and Viroqua’s Hunter Vikmeyer, with both pitcher’s running out of pitches forcing them off the field for the evening. Strangstalien went 6-plus innings, before Hunter Ward came in and finished off the game. Ward picked up the win, but Strangstalien was the ace on the mound. Clayton Slack recorded the loss for Viroqua.
W/CV had plenty of opportunity to put up runs throughout the night leaving men stranded in every inning, but the second. It was a blank slate entering the bottom of the seventh inning and with two outs Alec Meurer recorded the game wining hit when the ball bounced off the leg of the third basemen and sailed into the outfield allowing Hunter Ward to come around from second base and cross home plate for the one run in the game giving W/CV a 1-0 win.
Leading at bat for W/CV: Ward (2-for-2) and Meurer (1-for-4).
Prairie 12, W/CV 3
7-22-18
Prairie was too much for W/CV when they faced them on Sunday, July 22. Prairie racked up 17 hits in the game and five runs in the first inning, creating a hole too deep for W/CV to dig out of.
Hunter Ward was the losing pitcher and Ryan McGrath recorded the win for Prairie.
W/CV left a total of 12 runners stranded in the game including two in the first, second, and third innings, along with three runners in each of the fifth and sixth innings.
Leading at bat for W/CV were Alec Meurer (3-for-3), Carter Bergdahl (2-for-3) and Alex Gluch (1-for-2).
Westby’s season ends with a 13-15 record.
