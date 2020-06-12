Western announces Presidents List

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The following local residents were named to the Western Technical College President’s List of High Distinction for the spring 2020 term. To be included on the President’s List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry 12 or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.

Hunter Anderson of Viroqua; Holly Clark of La Farge; Haylee Connelly of Cashton; Evan Dickman of Viroqua; Sharice Elbert of Cashton; Emma Hanson of Chaseburg; Shelby Hanson of Cashton; Alex Helgeson of Westby; Darien Hendrickson of Westby; Kelly Jacobson of Viroqua; April Jaeger of Coon Valley; Jess Johnson of Viroqua; Kerri Johnson of Viroqua; Krysten Kelly of Cashton; Jessica King of Coon Valley; Lane Koltermann of La Farge;

Sadie Korn of Westby; Mitchell Landis of Viroqua; Dawson Marshall of Chaseburg; Ethan Maurer of Viroqua; Regan Murphy of Coon Valley; Cody Oliver of Coon Valley; James Riley of Viroqua; Lexus Schroeder of Viroqua; Stefani Schroeder of Westby; Mackenzie Stalsberg of Viroqua; Jeremy Thompson of Viroqua; Mason Thompson of Viroqua; Selena Thompson of Coon Valley; Avery Thurin of Viroqua; Joyce Todd of Coon Valley; Benjamin Tunks of Coon Valley; Nathan Tunks of Coon Valley; Benjamin Wendland of Cashton.

