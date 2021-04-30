 Skip to main content
Western students receive diplomas
Western students receive diplomas

This year, Western Technical College ended up doing its graduation ceremony dramatically differently than in years past. Students checked into Riverside Park at a designated time. The academic dean would then announce each student in the drive up, and the student would get out of their vehicle to receive their diploma. There also was a station for the Alumni Association and a large letter display at the far south end of the park for photo opportunities. There were a lot of laughs and smiles throughout the day.

