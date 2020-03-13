Western Technical College announces new programs for summer or fall 2020 (copy)

Western Technical College announces a number of new programs available to students for the upcoming summer or fall terms.
Additional programs are pursued when a current or future workforce needs develops in Western’s 11-county district.
When considering new programs, the college conducts a deep analysis process called Developing a Curriculum, or DACUM. The process brings local employers together to determine major duties and related tasks of the occupation, look at trends in job opportunities and living wages, and develop curriculum to create successful programs. Other factors include labor specific market data, student interest, and the College’s resources and personnel. Following this process, the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) must approve the new programs.
New programs include:
- Building Construction & Cabinetmaking: This technical diploma helps individuals develop skills in construction and cabinetmaking, including framing and interior/exterior finishing. This is a renaming of the previous Wood Tech diploma.
- Early Childhood Professional: This technical diploma is a new career pathway option for students in the Early Childhood Education associate degree program. Individuals will participate in hands-on fieldwork to prepare to work with children from birth through five years of age in a child care center setting.
- ECE: Professional Development: This embedded Early Childhood Education certificate will help individuals expand skills, insights, and meet state licensing requirements for child care professions. This program can be taken individually but credits will transfer into the Early Childhood Education associate degree program.
- Healthcare Technology Management: This associate degree program prepares individuals with technical skills to ensure proper, safe, and optimal use of medical electronic devices, including nerve stimulators, monitors, and dialysis units. This replaces the Bio-Medical Electronics program previously offered.
- Healthcare Electronics Technician: This embedded technical diploma in the Healthcare Technology Management program will provide individuals the entry-level skills to diagnose, repair, and maintain medical equipment in a healthcare setting.
- IT-Cybersecurity and Network Administration: This associate degree program provides skills for individuals monitoring an organization’s computer network system and updating security measures to prevent computer viruses and cyberattacks. This replaces the IT-Network Systems Administrator program previously offered.
- Paralegal Post-Baccalaureate: This new certificate is designed for individuals who are interested in the Paralegal profession who have already obtained a bachelor’s degree. Individuals in this program will develop knowledge and skills to be involved in multiple facets of legal profession.
To learn more information on Western’s programs or services, call 608-785-9200 or visit our website at www.westerntc.edu/academic-programs.