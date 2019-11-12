Western Technical College will be offering a series of free computer training classes in the Tomah region. The classes, both scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 26, are taught by students from Western's Information Technology-Computer Support Specialist program.
The following class will be taught at Western's Tomah location, 120 E. Milwaukee St.: iPad: Getting to Know Your Device, 1-3 p.m.
The following class will be taught at the Tomah VA Medical Center, 500 E. Veterans St.: VA Mobile Launchpad for Veterans, 4-6 p.m.
Reservations are necessary, as space is limited. To register, email engage@westerntc.edu or call 608.785.9440.
To learn more information on Western's IT-Computer Support Specialist program, call 608-785-9200 or visit westerntc.edu/it-computer-support-specialist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.